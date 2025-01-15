St. Lawrence II
Join us on the shores of the world’s Greatest Lake for Festival of Sail Duluth 2025. It’s a rare chance to catch a glimpse, step aboard, and even set sail on some of the grandest ships of yore. Draw Events is once again bringing tall ships to Duluth. Festival of Sail Duluth 2025 will feature ship tours, day sails, educational programming, food and beverage, entertainment and fun for the entire family!
Festival Location
Set sail for adventure at the Festival of Sail Duluth 2025! Join us at the stunning newly constructed Harbor Plaza, located near the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center (DECC) on the shimmering shores of Lake Superior.
This exciting event promises breathtaking views, majestic tall ships, lively entertainment, and a celebration of maritime history that will captivate visitors of all ages. Whether you’re a seasoned sailor or just love the allure of the open water, the Festival of Sail offers something for everyone. Don’t miss this chance to experience the magic of Duluth’s waterfront like never before—mark your calendars and be part of this unforgettable celebration!
The Ships
Come see these historic ships from around the world!
Pride of Baltimore II
Pride of Baltimore II is a globally recognized sailing ambassador of Maryland. Built and launched on the shore of Baltimore's Inner Harbor in 1988, Pride II is a reproduction of the sharp-built Baltimore Clippers of the late 18th century and early 19th century. She is a working symbol of the fast, sleek vessels that gained fame as privateers during the War of 1812.
Today, twelve crewmembers live onboard and operate the ship in the same way sailors would have over 200 years ago, preserving a maritime tradition unique to the Chesapeake Bay. Pride promotes historical maritime education, fosters economic development and tourism, and represents the people of Maryland in ports throughout the world. She was built to continue the mission of her predecessor, Pride of Baltimore, tragically lost in a storm in the Atlantic Ocean in May 1986.
Pride II is regularly open to the public offering deck tours, day sails, and overnight sailing opportunities at ports throughout the Chesapeake Bay and North America. Since her launch more than three decades ago Pride of Baltimore II has sailed over 275,000 nautical miles to more than 200 ports in over 40 contries in Asia, Europe, and North, South, and Central America.
Alliance
Built in 1995, also by Treworgy Yachts, the Alliance was originally named the Kathryn B. and sailed as a part of a windjammer fleet in Maine. She was purchased in 2004 and moved to Yorktown, VA and rechristened the Alliance in honor of the American French alliance during the revolutionary war. Inland Seas Education Association acquired Alliance in 2022 as a response to increasing program demand. The name Alliance now represents the many partnerships ISEA has across the Great Lakes that make our work possible.
Inland Seas
Built in 1994 at Treworgy Yachts in Palm Coast, FL the Inland Seas was intended to be a schoolship from its creation. During this time Inland Seas has connected over 165,000 passengers with the beauty of the Great Lakes. Completed in 1994 her maiden voyage saw her arrive in Toronto just in time to participate in a Tall Ships America event winning the award of youngest ship in attendance.
William A. Irvin
For more than 40 years, the William A. Irvin carried iron ore and coal to Great Lakes ports, often crashing through ferocious storms to reach her destinations. Yet the enormous vessel represents much more than impressive power.
As the proud flagship of U.S. Steel’s Great Lakes Fleet, she provided comfort and elegance to dignitaries and guests who traveled the Lakes with her. The Irvin was launched November 21, 1937, at the yards of the American Ship Building Company in Lorain, Ohio. At a cost of $1.3 million, the Irvin was the first of four vessels in her class. Her maiden voyage began June 25, 1938 after outfitting in Lorain. The boat was christened by William Irvin’s wife, Gertrude, and went to work hauling bulk materials from the tip of Lake Superior (Two Harbors and Duluth, Minnesota) down to U.S. Steel’s mills on Lake Michigan and Lake Erie (Lorain and Conneut, Ohio; Gary, Indiana).
The Irvin set a record by unloading 13,856 tons of iron ore in two hours and 55 minutes using Hulett Unloaders. That record remains unbroken today and is unlikely to be broken, because all ships today use automatic self-unloaders in the bottom of their cargo holds. The Irvin is one of a few Great Lakes vessels to be retired still holding a current Great Lakes cargo record. The ship entered final layup in 1978 with one of the smallest capacities due to the addition of the fleet’s first 1000 ft. ore boat.
The Irvin wasn’t just a workhorse. She also carried many company guests on behalf of U.S. Steel. Guests enjoyed themselves in one of four private luxury cabins and also had their own dining room and guest lounge. These guest areas are trimmed in oak paneling and walnut veneer with brass hand railings. All parts of the Irvin, from the woodwork in the guest quarters to the brass in the engine room, are intact and in excellent condition.
This rare combination of maritime force and grace has been experienced by very few. Now, you can experience life on the lakes by touring the Irvin.
Come aboard! Whether you’re interested in a 2,000 horsepower steam turbine engine or delicate antique fixtures, you’ll find them both in shipshape. The Irvin is docked along the waterfront of Lake Superior next to the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center and near the Aerial Lift Bridge.
When & If
Welcome to the Schooner When And If. Built in 1939 for General George S. Patton, When And If was commissioned by Patton himself from naval architect John Alden, and built by FF Pendleton in Wiscasset, ME to sail around the world “When the war is over, and If I live through it.”
Liberty Clipper
The schooner Liberty Clipper was built in 1983 at the Blount Shipyard in Rhode Island. With a steel hull, she is a modern replica of a Baltimore Clipper style schooner, which were widely used during the 18th and 19th centuries. Known to be some of the fastest sailing vessels of their day, many Baltimore Clipper schooners were used as Privateers during the War for Independence and the War of 1812, and were also utilized in many large ports as pilot ships to guide visiting vessels into the harbor. For the past two decades she has been providing guests the opportunity to experience a traditional sailing vessel in Boston Harbor.
Liberty Clipper was designed not only to help sustain the tradition of tall ship sailing, but also to accommodate guests on multi-day windjammer cruises. She is outfitted with space for 24 overnight guests in 12 bunk-style cabins.
USCG Cutter Sundew
USCGC Sundew (WLB-404) was a 180-foot (55 m) sea going buoy tender (WLB). An Iris, or C-class tender, it was built by Marine Iron and Shipbuilding Corporation in Duluth, Minnesota, United States. Sundew's preliminary design was completed by the United States Lighthouse Service and the final design was produced by Marine Iron and Shipbuilding Corporation in Duluth for the U.S. Coast Guard. On 29 November 1943 the keel was laid. It was launched on 8 February 1944 and commissioned on 24 August 1944.
Sundew is one of 39 original 180-foot (55 m) seagoing buoy tenders built between 1942-1944. All but one of the original tenders, USCGC Ironwood, were built in Duluth. Like all of these tenders, Sundew was named after a plant, in this case the sundew, a carnivorous plant from the genus Drosera.
In 1958, Sundew was assigned to Charlevoix, Michigan, and the following November helped in the rescue of two survivors from the Carl D. Bradley when it sank in a storm on Lake Michigan 47 miles (76 km) west-northwest of Charlevoix. Sundew remained at Charlevoix until 1981, when she was replaced by USCGC Mesquite. Sundew was then moved to Duluth, Minnesota, where it served until it was retired in 2004.
Sundew served 60 years for the Coast Guard and was decommissioned and retired on 27 May 2004.
Abbey Road
On January 29, 2014, we were notified that the owner of the Abbey Road was looking for an organization to donate his boat to. Since his children were grown and scattered across the country, the family was not able to use the Abbey Road more than a few weeks a year, the boat owner wanted to give the Abbey Road to a non-profit organization that could put her to good use.
In 2013, the Abbey Road had been sailed by the Bayfield Area Sea Scouts under the supervision of Captain Gordon Ringberg, and we knew that she had been well maintained and would make the perfect platform to advance our mission.
We accepted the donation of the Abbey Road on April 7, 2014, and immediately began taking kids of all ages sailing on Lake Superior.
Our trips are “Un-plugged” experiential learning voyages. Teamwork is required which fosters acceptance of others, cultivates personal responsibility and helps develop leadership skills.
Longer trips can be physically and emotionally challenging for some participants (although not dangerous). As controlled risks are overcome by participants they discover hidden strengths, acquire new skills and increase self-confidence.
We are very proud that we’ve had over 4,300 participants onboard the Abbey Road since 2014. She is an excellent platform for small groups and we will continue sailing her into the foreseeable future.
St. Lawrence II
The St. Lawrence II is a custom built Tall Ship that operates as a platform for experiential outdoor adventure programs. Every detail of the design is meant to maximize the impact of the programming and the participants' experience.
Built by Kingston Shipyards in 1953 to a design by the legendary Francis MacLachlan & Mike Eames, the ship is designed to create teamwork, community, and cooperative effort between participants; to connect people with the natural world through tactile experiences, to deliver an understanding of both the power and fragility of nature; and to foster the creation of lasting friendships.
Zeeto Ship
Zeeto is a 3-masted bald-headed Tern Schooner built by Ralph Zimmerman in Sarasota, Florida and launched in 1957. Her design was loosely based on the mid-1800s fishing schooners that were common in New England. Ralph was renowned architect - the state architect of Illinois, as a matter of fact - who’s designs included buildings at Joliet Prison and several distinguished homes in Chicago and Sarasota. It is said that his attention to detail went into the Zeeto.
Zeeto has a gaff headed main and foresail, a Marconi mizzen, and a club footed jib. She sleeps 8 in two double midship berths, 2 singles in forward cabin, and 2 in the salon where the settee can be converted to a double berth.
Lake Superior Tall Ships purchased the Zeeto in 2023 to increase our sail training capacity and take more kids (of all ages) on Lake Superior adventures.
Zeeto means “long live the king” in Greek
Schooner Charley
Charley was originally Journey, a Thomas Colvin Pipistrelle design built of steel by Daniel Stoner in Indiana. Colvin was a naval architect who achieved a cult following for his popular steel schooner designs. The vessel changed hands in the mid-1990’s, and her new owner ran a boat-based Christian sailing organization for several decades out of Sandusky, Ohio. Journey changed hands again in 2017 and was delivered to Lake Superior where she sat dry-docked for 3 years in Knife River. The current owners bought her in May of 2020, changed her name to Charley (observing all requisite ceremonies), and started the likely never-ending process of reviving her from the keel up.
Schedule of Events*
July 10
THU
10am - 7pm
—
Parade of Sail
11am - 1pm
High Dive:
Open Practice
& Exhibition
3 - 4pm
July 11
FRI
10:30am - 6:30pm
—
High Dive:
Open Practice
& Exhibition
Noon - 12:45pm
High Dive:
Individual
Competition
3 - 4:30pm
High Dive:
Podium Ceremony
5pm
July 12
SAT
10:30am - 6:30pm
—
High Dive:
Open Practice
& Exhibition
Noon - 12:45pm
High Dive:
Pairs Competition
3 - 4:30pm
High Dive:
Podium Ceremony
5pm
July 13
SUN
10:30am - 5pm
—
High Dive:
Exhibition
Noon - 12:40pm
*Daily Events
• Blacksmithing demonstrations ongoing daily (next to Duluth Sign)
• Scavenger Hunt Activity for Kids of All Ages (next to Duluth Sign)
• World's Largest Rubber Duck will be inflated as weather allows for all listed event hours
• William A Irvin open daily 10am-5pm
Entertainment Schedule
July 10
THU
—
Tom Kastle
11am - Noon
1:00 - 1:45pm
4 - 5pm
Crunchy Bunch
9 - 11am
Noon - 1pm
2:30 - 3:45pm
July 11
FRI
—
Tom Kastle
11am - Noon
1:00 - 1:45pm
4 - 5pm
Crunchy Bunch
10:15am - Noon
12:45 - 1:15pm
2:15 - 2:45pm
3:30 - 3:45pm
Jason Wilber
& Dave Jaques
2 - 3pm
(Luxe Lounge)
Gerry Oulette
Noon - 1pm
All About Music
3:00pm
July 12
SAT
—
Tom Kastle
11 - 11:45am
12:15 - 12:45pm
2:00 - 2:45pm
4 - 5pm
Crunchy Bunch
10:15 - 11:30am
1:30 - 3:45pm
Jason Wilber
& Dave Jacques
2 - 3pm
(Luxe Lounge)
Bill & Kate Isles
Noon - 12:45pm
3:00 - 3:45pm
Gerry Oulette
1 - 2pm
July 13
SUN
—
Tom Kastle
11am - Noon
2:00 - 2:45pm
4 - 5pm
Crunchy Bunch
10:15 - 11:15am
2:30 - 3:45pm
Bill & Kate Isles
Noon - 12:45pm
3:00 - 3:45pm
Gerry Oulette
1 - 2pm
Festival Lounges
Luxe Lounge
Enjoy the festival in style and luxury. The pass includes front-of-the-line boarding of ships, complimentary food, soft drinks, beer, wine and mixed drinks at the Luxe Lounge-for Luxe Pass holders only inside the climate-controlled Garden Event Center (on the festival grounds). The pass also includes reserved parking at the DECC parking ramp. Also included in early entry. Luxe Pass holders have the Festival Grounds and ships to themselves for the first two hours each day of the event (8:30 AM to 10:30 AM.)
THC Lounge
by Bent Paddle Brewing Co.
Enjoy the finest Bent Paddle THC beverages at Tall Ships Duluth. Located at each bar and in the VIP Lounge Area
July 10-13, 2025
We’re thrilled to have you join us for the inaugural Superior High Dive Challenge—the first professional high diving event held on the Great Lakes. Set against the stunning backdrop of Lake Superior and the iconic Aerial Lift Bridge, 10 internationally ranked high divers will battle it out from a 65-foot tower. Athletes will participate in individual and team events to determine who will be crowned the Champions of the Lake!
Entertainment
Jason Wilber & Dave Jacques
From John Prine’s Band
Friday, July 11 2-3 PM and Saturday, July 12, 2-3 PM.
As John Prine's lead guitarist and musical director for 24 years, Jason Wilber gained a unique perspective on music and life. He worked closely with Mr Prine on stage and in the studio, collaborating on some truly timeless performances and recordings. Jason's own albums and performances feature humorous stories from his Prine years, contrasted with touching and insightful reflections on life's mysteries. On his most recent album Time Traveler, he explores how we will maintain our humanity in the face of our ever expanding technologies. Jason Wilber has been named an “Artist You Need To Know” by Rolling Stone and has performed at iconic venues and festivals like the Grand Ole Opry, Red Rocks, Carnegie Hall, Radio City Music Hall, JazzFest, and Bonnaroo as well as on TV shows like Austin City Limits, Jimmy Fallon, Seth Myers, Conan, Letterman, and Colbert.
Jason serves as Musical Director and Lead Guitarist for the annual concert series "You Got Gold" which has featured over 100 artists performing John Prine songs, including Dwight Yoakam, Bonnie Raitt, Lyle Lovett, Emmylou Harris, Kurt Vile, Brandi Carlile, Jim James, Jason Isbell, Bob Weir, Chris Isaak, Steve Earle, Nathaniel Ratliff, Josh Ritter, and many others.
Dave Jacques toured with John Prine for twenty-five years. His distinctive bass playing can be heard on John’s “The Tree of Forgiveness” and Grammy Award-winning “Fair and Square,” as well as on “For Better, Or Worse,” “In Person & On Stage,” “Standard Songs for Average People,” “Souvenirs,” “In Spite of Ourselves” and “Live on Tour.”
In addition to his work with John, Dave has toured and/or recorded with Emmylou Harris, Buddy Miller, Daddy, Iris Dement, Steve Forbert, Patty Griffin, Lucinda Williams, Greg Brown, Rodney Crowell, Kevin Gordon, Jason Wilber, Jimmy Rankin, Jeff Black, Greg Trooper, Todd Snider, and many more.
Tom Kastle
- Thursday, July 10: 11 AM - Noon, 1:00 - 1:45 PM, 4 - 5 PM
- Friday, July 11: 11 AM - Noon, 1:00 - 1:45 PM, 4 - 5 PM
- Saturday, July 12: 11:00 - 11:45 AM, 12:15 - 12:45 PM, 2:00 - 2:45 PM, 4 - 5 PM
- Sunday, July 13: 11 AM - Noon, 2:00 - 2:45 PM, 4 - 5 PM
Tom Kastle is a Chicago-born singer-songwriter, tall-ship captain, and maritime music storyteller now based in Madison, WI. For decades he’s collected sea shanties worldwide, co-founded the Chicago Maritime Festival, and acted in theater, film, and voice-over projects. He blends folk/celtic tunes, nautical history, and theatrical flair into captivating shows and workshops.
Crunchy Bunch
- Thursday, July 10:
9 - 11 AM, Noon - 1 PM, 2:30 - 3:45 PM
- Friday, July 11:
10:15 AM - Noon, 12:45 - 1:15 PM, 2:15 - 2:45 PM, 3:30 - 3:45 PM
- Saturday, July 12:
10:15 - 11:30 AM, 1:30 - 3:45 PM
- Sunday, July 13:
10:15 - 11:15 AM, 2:30 - 3:45 PM
The Crunchy Bunch are a Duluth, MN-based DJ collective featuring Chris and Alexis LeBlanc, Dan Branovan, Jack Hazelton (aka Privilege, Mr. Ness, Hazeltron, Brano). Known for energetic mixes of hip‑hop, house, electro, disco and pop, they’ve appeared at festivals like Homegrown, played 60–70 gigs annually, and even ran dual-night shows. Their bold, funky style has them spinning at breweries, clubs, pajama parties, holiday raves, and more. They stream their sets 24/7 on “Crunchy Bunch Radio” and are a mainstay in Duluth’s music community.
Bill & Kate Isles
- Saturday, July 12: Noon - 12:45 PM, 3 - 3:45 PM
- Sunday, July 13: Noon - 12:45 PM, 3 - 3:45 PM
Bill & Kate Isles are a nationally touring acoustic folk duo based in Duluth, Minnesota. Known for their heartfelt songwriting, rich harmonies, and engaging storytelling, they blend elements of Americana, bluegrass, and traditional folk into original songs that range from deeply emotional to lighthearted and humorous. Since joining forces in 2007, the married couple has built a loyal following through intimate performances at house concerts, festivals, and theaters across the country. Their genuine connection—both with each other and their audiences—creates an experience that feels more like a shared conversation than a typical concert.
Chaz Misenheimer
My brand of magic is relaxed and approachable. It appeals to the imagination and focuses on sharing the wonder of the seemingly impossible. It creates camaraderie, and invites the curiosity and comfortable participation of even the most timid or reserved onlookers.
Gerry Oullette
- Friday, July 11: Noon - 1 PM
- Saturday, July 12: 1 - 2 PM
- Sunday, July 13: 1 - 2 PM
Gerry has performed throughout the Midwest and the Great Lakes region, producing an extensive collection of songs sharing the stories and history of the area. Two of his CDs, Western Harbor, and Scatter My Ashes, focus on Lake Superior and the Great Lakes, with songs that have grown out of personal experience on the water. They speak of the places visited, and of the people and events that are a part of the region’s past and present. Another CD, A Land Called Minnesota, is filled with tales, both historic and fanciful, of the place he calls home.
All About Music
All About Music is a music group consisting of students ages 12-22 from all over the Northland. The group is directed by Dana Copiskey. The group has performed at the Duluth Tall Ships Festival, the Lake Superior Dragon Boat Festival, for Spirit Valley Days, and hosted events at Mitchell Auditorium, Clyde Iron Works, The Underground Theater, and various churches. They will be performing a variety of original songs.
